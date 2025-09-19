Águila Faces Alianza in Classic Clash With Opposite Runs of Form

Club Deportivo Águila takes on Alianza Fútbol Club this Friday at Estadio Cuscatlán in a rescheduled Matchday 8 fixture of the Apertura 2025, according to Diario El Mundo. The “classic of central and eastern El Salvador” kicks off at 7:30 p.m. local time and brings together two clubs with contrasting moments in the league.

Águila, led by Argentine coach Daniel Messina, has lost three straight matches, most recently falling to Firpo. The poor run has left the team sixth in the table with 14 points, threatening its position in the playoff race. Returning to the capital offers a chance to halt the slide, but the challenge will be steep against a rival in form.

Alianza arrives in third place with 21 points, level with FAS but trailing on goal difference. The capital side defeated Fuerte San Francisco 1-0 last weekend with a goal from Enrico Dueñas Hernández, and remains firmly in contention for the top of the standings.

This fixture had been postponed due to the number of players both clubs contributed to the national team during World Cup qualifiers. With their squads back at full strength, the match is expected to be one of the standout games of the round.

Probable lineups

Águila: Benji Villalobos; Bryan Paz, Henry Romero, Eduardo Vigil, Marvin Ramos; Santos Ortiz, Ronald Rodríguez, Fredy Espinoza, Diego Coca; Dustin Corea, Waldemar Acosta. Coach: Daniel Messina.

Alianza: Mario González; Rudy Clavel, Iván Mancía, Roberto Domínguez, Jonathan Jiménez; Narciso Orellana, Isaac Portillo, Enrico Dueñas; Rodolfo Zelaya, Óscar Cerén, Marvin Monterrosa. Coach: Eduardo Lara.