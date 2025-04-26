Gueye's Heart Remains at Everton: Senegalese Midfielder Chooses Loyalty Over Saudi Offers

In spite of alluring offers from Saudi Arabia, Idrissa Gana Gueye has not yet said his final goodbyes to Everton. The Senegalese midfielder appears to value loyalty over material comfort, demonstrating his strong bond with the English team.

In a recent interview on Talents d’Afrique on Canal+, the former PSG player opened up about his connection to Everton:

"I love this club, I feel good here, surrounded by wonderful people."

#TDA 🌍 : L'interview complet d'Idrissa Gana Gueye qui, à 35 ans, fait encore l'unanimité en club et en séléction 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/oC52alWyrX — CANAL+ SPORT Afrique (@cplussportafr) April 21, 2025

At 35 years old, Idrissa Gana Gueye still possesses plenty of energy, as demonstrated by his performances this season. He participated in 35 matches, providing three assists and playing a vital role in Everton’s survival fight.

All indications point to a renewal, which would keep Gueye at Everton for at least another season even if his contract deal has not yet been signed.