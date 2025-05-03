Gueye's Comeback: Paris FC's Striker Eyes Ligue 2 Playoff Push After Injury Nightmare

Senegalese striker Lamine Gueye's set to make his return to Paris FC following lengthy absence due to injury.

The 27 year old was included in the squad for the away match against FC Martigues on May 2, 2025, in the 33rd round of the French Ligue 2.

A Long Road to Recovery

Gueye hadn't played in Ligue 2 match since Sep 2023 when he appeared in fixture against Angers.

Shortly after, he had a knee injury that kept him out of action for nearly two entire seasons. His lengthy recuperation procedure caused a delay in his return to the field.

Le Paris FC de Moustapha Mbow et

Lamine Gueye officiellement promu en Ligue 1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tVaINuzCnn — 13football_com (@13footballC) May 2, 2025

Career Highlights & Comeback at a Crucial Time

Trained at Senegal's Génération Foot, Gueye joined Paris FC in July 2023 from FC Metz after a successful loan spell.

He had scored three goals for the Parisians prior to his injury, demonstrating his potential as a vital member of the squad. Given that Paris FC is fighting for promotion to Ligue 1, where every point is vital in their pursuit, his return is especially welcome.