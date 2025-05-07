Guatemalan League Warns Fans About Fake Document Circulating Online

The National Football League of Guatemala has officially denied the authenticity of a document being shared on social media, which falsely claims to be the official standings declaration for the 2024-2025 season. According to Emisoras Unidas, the document is entirely invalid and was not released by the league or any official body.

In a statement, the Executive Committee cited Articles 41 and 14 of the league's Statutes and Competition System, clarifying that any official standings can only be declared after the tournament concludes. Such decisions must be made within ten days of the season’s end and communicated directly to clubs and the national federation.

The league urged fans, clubs, and media to disregard false publications, which they say are intended to spread misinformation and confusion. They reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and procedural integrity, encouraging everyone to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate updates.