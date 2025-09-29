Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad

A player with tremendous talent.

Despite significant interest from Tottenham, winger Savinho has remained at Manchester City. But he’s not warming the bench—he’s become an essential cog in Pep Guardiola’s tactical machinery, much to the Spaniard’s delight.

Details: At a press conference, where the Manchester City manager revealed Rodri’s fitness status, Guardiola made it clear he’d prefer to keep Savinho in the squad, though everything depends on offers from other clubs.