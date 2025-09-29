Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad
Despite significant interest from Tottenham, winger Savinho has remained at Manchester City. But he’s not warming the bench—he’s become an essential cog in Pep Guardiola’s tactical machinery, much to the Spaniard’s delight.
Details: At a press conference, where the Manchester City manager revealed Rodri’s fitness status, Guardiola made it clear he’d prefer to keep Savinho in the squad, though everything depends on offers from other clubs.
Quote: “We’ve made it very clear that we want to keep him. It all depends on the offer (from Tottenham). Maybe the offer wasn’t good enough for the club, I don’t know. But of course, at his age, last season he played a lot of minutes. He can operate on both wings, right and left, and he has incredible pace.
In that regard, he’s really very good. That happened with Rico, Nico… Savinho is close too, and before that—Ruben. We’ll try to show the player that we want to keep him. Make the effort needed for him to stay longer. I’m very pleased.”