RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad

Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad

A player with tremendous talent.
Football news Today, 09:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad Getty Images

Despite significant interest from Tottenham, winger Savinho has remained at Manchester City. But he’s not warming the bench—he’s become an essential cog in Pep Guardiola’s tactical machinery, much to the Spaniard’s delight.

Details: At a press conference, where the Manchester City manager revealed Rodri’s fitness status, Guardiola made it clear he’d prefer to keep Savinho in the squad, though everything depends on offers from other clubs.

Quote: “We’ve made it very clear that we want to keep him. It all depends on the offer (from Tottenham). Maybe the offer wasn’t good enough for the club, I don’t know. But of course, at his age, last season he played a lot of minutes. He can operate on both wings, right and left, and he has incredible pace.

In that regard, he’s really very good. That happened with Rico, Nico… Savinho is close too, and before that—Ruben. We’ll try to show the player that we want to keep him. Make the effort needed for him to stay longer. I’m very pleased.”

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Unpleasant news. Pep Guardiola has revealed an injury concern for Rodri Football news Today, 01:55 Unpleasant news. Pep Guardiola has revealed an injury concern for Rodri
A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 16:27 A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League
Another Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia? Bernardo Silva could move to one of the local league clubs Football news Yesterday, 04:04 Another Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia? Bernardo Silva could move to one of the local league clubs
Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history Football news Yesterday, 02:57 Another record! Erling Haaland becomes the top Norwegian goal scorer in Premier League history
Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City Football news 27 sep 2025, 12:06 Fail of the year. Burnley defender Estève scores two own goals in match against Man City
John Stones close to extending contract with Manchester City and finishing his career at the Etihad Football news 27 sep 2025, 01:21 John Stones close to extending contract with Manchester City and finishing his career at the Etihad
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores