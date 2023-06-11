Guardiola repeated Lucescu's achievement

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has reached the number of trophies equal to that of Dinamo Kyiv coach Mircea Lucescu.

In his 14-year career, Guardiola has won 35 trophies, while Lucescu has been coaching for 42 years and has the same number of titles.

The Spaniard and the Romanian now share second place in the number of trophies won.

Alex Ferguson, who has won 49 trophies in his 39-year coaching career, remains at the head of the ranking.