Guardiola persuaded Bellingham to move to Manchester City

Guardiola persuaded Bellingham to move to Manchester City

Football news Today, 05:03
Robert Sykes
Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund is seen as relatively smooth. The English player was signed in mid-June with minimal fuss.

However, it has come to light that Manchester City also tried to sign the player, with Pep Guardiola engaging in a three-hour conversation with Bellingham in an attempt to persuade him to join their team.

Cadenaser reports that Guardiola sought to convince the midfielder that a move to the "Citizens" would be the best option for his development, as he would have more opportunities to grow there. Ultimately, Jude Bellingham was determined to move to the Spanish club, and the Manchester City coach respected the player's decision and wished him the best.

Furthermore, it is reported that Manchester City's interest in the Englishman prompted Real Madrid to increase the price for the player's contract and offer Bellingham a higher salary.

To recap, Jude Bellingham transferred to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund during the summer offseason for €103 million. In his ten appearances, he has already scored ten goals and provided three assists.

