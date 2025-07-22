RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Guardiola needs him! Tino Livramento on City's radar

Guardiola needs him! Tino Livramento on City's radar

The Citizens are looking to bolster their defense
Football news Today, 02:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Guardiola needs him! Tino Livramento on City's radar Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to The Times, 22-year-old Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento could soon become a Manchester City player.

It is reported that City have made a €65 million offer, despite Newcastle’s management previously placing a ban on the sale of the young Englishman, considering him one of the team’s key players.

It is also claimed that Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is personally interested in the transfer, viewing Livramento as a long-term solution to the right-back problem.

Last season, Tino made 45 appearances for Newcastle and provided one assist. His current contract with Newcastle runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

Reminder: Big money! Manchester City have made an offer to Porto for Diogo Costa

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:22 It is known whether Barcelona can register Rashford now Lifestyle Today, 04:13 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz shows how he spends his time off Football news Today, 04:11 West Ham set to pursue Georgiy Sudakov signing Football news Today, 03:52 Ex-Chelsea winger believes Palmer is on the verge of being compared to Ronaldo and Messi Boxing News Today, 03:49 Strategist! Daniel Dubois threw... a party an hour and a half before the fight with Usyk Football news Today, 03:46 Back to work. Salah shares new photo from Liverpool team training Football news Today, 03:14 Barcelona set to extend Koundé's contract, but top club's interest complicates the process Football news Today, 02:56 Guardiola needs him! Tino Livramento on City's radar Football news Today, 02:25 Rulani Mokwena unveils his coaching staff at MC Alger Football news Today, 02:07 Here we go! Milan sign Pervis Estupiñán
Sport Predictions
Football Today Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Football Today RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football Today Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Football Today Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Football Today Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores