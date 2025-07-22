Guardiola needs him! Tino Livramento on City's radar

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to The Times, 22-year-old Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento could soon become a Manchester City player.

It is reported that City have made a €65 million offer, despite Newcastle’s management previously placing a ban on the sale of the young Englishman, considering him one of the team’s key players.

It is also claimed that Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is personally interested in the transfer, viewing Livramento as a long-term solution to the right-back problem.

Last season, Tino made 45 appearances for Newcastle and provided one assist. His current contract with Newcastle runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

