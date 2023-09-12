Guardiola is the first in history to spend more than two billion on transfers

Spanish coach Josep Guardiola is the first coach in the history of football, whose clubs have spent more than two billion on transfers, according to Transfermarket.

After this summer transfer window, Guardiola crossed the two billion mark spent on transfers. He not only set the record, but also surpassed his rival Jose Mourinho. Now in Serie A, the Portuguese manager has been more frugal in the transfer market in recent seasons, but remains in second place with a career spend of €1.86 billion.

On the third place among expenses is Carlo Ancelotti, who spent 1.69 billion. Also, more than one billion was spent by Massimiliano Allegri, Diego Simeone, Manuel Pellegrini, Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Jürgen Klopp.

Also, the coach of Al-Hilal is also very close to the top ten. During the summer transfer window, the Saudi team was purchased for 353 million. Thus, coach Georges Jesus has just under 920 million in transfer costs.

The manager with the highest number of player sales is Atlético boss Diego Simeone. He earned 1.13 billion from player sales.