Guardiola has recovered from surgery and returned to work

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has recovered from back surgery and returned to work.

The club press service reported about the joyful event on September 13.

Health problems with a famous Spanish specialist became known at the end of August. Then representatives of Manchester City said that the 52-year-old Spanish coach went to Barcelona for emergency surgery.

Due to surgery, Guardiola missed two team games. He did not lead his players in games against Sheffield United (2:1) and London Fulham (5:1). At this time, Juan Lillo served as head coach.

Manchester City is the current champion of England and the leader of the standings in the new season. After four matches, the “citizens” scored the maximum number.

Already on September 16, the “citizens” will play with London “West Ham” in the match of the fifth round of the English championship. Guardiola is expected to attend the meeting, although this has not been officially announced.

It should be noted that in August, the leader of Man City, Kevin De Bruyne, also underwent surgery.