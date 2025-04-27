Guardiola finds Walker's replacement: Manchester City hunts for Porro

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur has set a price of £50 million for defender Pedro Porro, who is attracting interest from Manchester City.

The "Citizens" are seeking a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker and are considering bringing back Porro, who was part of the club in 2019 but never played for the first team. Currently, the Spaniard is a key player for Ange Postecoglou's side.

According to the source, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to part with Porro provided the specified amount is paid. This could pave the way for Jed Spence to take over the right-back position.

It was previously reported that Tottenham wanted £80 million for Porro, but the amount has now been reduced to a more accessible £50 million. Negotiations between the clubs promise to be challenging.

Following an unsuccessful season in the Premier League and Champions League, Pep Guardiola is determined to strengthen the squad significantly this summer. In addition to finding Walker's replacement, the club will need to search for a successor to Kevin De Bruyne, who has announced his departure at the end of the season.

If Man City intensifies their interest in Porro, he could join the team this summer. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Jack Grealish might leave the club for a new challenge at another Premier League club, and young midfielder James McAtee is also exploring options for more playing time.