Guardiola could lead Europe's top national team

The England national football team may soon get a new head coach.

According to journalist Sami Mokbela, the current coach of the national team Gareth Southgate is considering leaving the post.

According to the source, he will leave the team after the European Championship in 2024.

In this scenario, the Football Association of England (FA) may try to attract another star coach. In particular, we are talking about the Spanish specialist Josep Guardiola.

Southgate has been in charge of England since 2016. Together with him, the team reached the final at Euro 2020, but lost.

As part of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the British, under the leadership of Southgate, left the group from the first place. In the 1/8 finals, they defeated Senegal 3:0, after which they were defeated by France in the quarter-finals with a score of 1:2.

In the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024, the England team plays in the same group with Italy, Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia. Now the British are leading the standings.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
