Guardiola announces break after leaving Manchester City

Football news Today, 09:20
Robert Sykes
Guardiola announces break after leaving Manchester City Getty Images

Recently, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola was on the verge of leaving the club. However, he ultimately extended his contract until the summer of 2027. Still, the Spaniard understands that sooner or later he will have to move on, and he has already shared his plans for when that time comes.

Details: The Spaniard stated that after leaving Manchester City, he will simply take a break. For how long—he doesn’t know himself.

Quote: “I am certain that after my contract with Manchester City ends, I will stop. I don’t know if I’ll retire, but I will take a break. We all love to win and enjoy our work. I think fans of Barcelona, Bayern, and Manchester City have enjoyed the football my teams played.

A coaching career comes with both good and bad moments, but it’s important that the good ones last longer in your memory. This season has been significant for us in terms of experience. There’s no single reason why this year was tough, but there are many details—wrong decisions on my part. People think we learn from defeats, but I believe I learn from victories. I knew we would have a dip, but I didn’t expect us to struggle as much as we did.”

