Football news Today, 05:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Griezmann has almost the maximum score. Champions League Team of the Week

Statistical portals rated the players who took part in the matches of the fourth round of the Champions League.

According to specialists from the portals SofaScore and FourFourTwo, the best goalkeeper of the week was the Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andrey Lunin. Interestingly, he appeared on the field due to a coincidence, as number one Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured in the warm-up.

According to SofaScore, the Ukrainian played 8.2 points, and WhoScored gave him 8.5 points.

In addition, Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels was included in both teams; he was given the same score - 8.1. Also included in both symbolic teams were Arsenal winger Bakayo Saka (8.9 and 8.7), Atlético Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (9.0 and 9.7), Atlético winger Antoine Griezmann (9.8 and 9 .5) and Real Sociedad winger Mikel Merino (8.5 and 9.0).

Previously, we also wrote about which players were nominated for the title of best player of the week in the Champions League.

