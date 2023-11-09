Holland, Griezmann and more. Who's in the running for Champions League Player of the Week?

UEFA has named the names of four players who will compete for the award for the best player of the 4th round of the group stage of the Champions League.

The following players were included in the list:

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal winger. He has one goal and an assist in the match against Sevilla (2:0).

Rodrigo, Real Madrid winger. He had a scoring strike and an assist in the match against Braga (3:0).

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid forward. The French national team player scored a brace in the match against Celtic (6:0).

Erling Haaland, Manchester City forward. The Norwegian scorer scored a double in the match against Young Boys (3:0).

Traditionally, the Champions League player of the week is chosen through voting, which is due to end today.

Let us remind you that following the results of four rounds of the group stage of the Champions League, eight participants in the playoffs became known.