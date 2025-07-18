Granada vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 19, 2025

In one of their pre-season friendlies, Spanish side Granada will face South Africa’s Orlando Pirates. Our team brings you all the key details on where and when to watch the game.

Granada vs Orlando Pirates: what you need to know about the match

Granada have kicked off their preparations for the upcoming La Liga 2 campaign. Their next opponent is Orlando Pirates. After this match, they have three more friendlies lined up before beginning their league season on August 16.

Orlando Pirates have already played three matches as part of their pre-season training camp in Spain. The Buccaneers are yet to register a win, having lost 0–2 to Bolton and drawn twice—1–1 with Pafos and 0–0 with Las Palmas. On August 2, they’ll face Polokwane City in the MTN 8 Cup.

Granada vs Orlando Pirates: when and where will the match take place?

The friendly between Orlando Pirates and Granada will take place on Saturday, July 19, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 0:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

Granada vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

The match will be broadcast on SuperSportTV 202 in South Africa and streamed live on the Pirates’ official YouTube channel.