ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United

Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United

The player is recovering well.
Football news Today, 14:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United’s start to the season has been marked by inconsistency, but there is finally some positive news for the Red Devils.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, central defender Lisandro Martínez is close to making a full recovery from injury. He is expected to rejoin team training right after the October international break.

Martínez suffered a knee injury at the beginning of 2025 and has not played for the Red Devils since. However, his recovery has gone smoothly, and he is now on track to make his long-awaited return to the pitch soon.

Recently, the Manchester United owner was also asked about the possibility of replacing the head coach. Ratcliffe stated that he has no plans to do so, even if the other owners — the Glazers — request it.

Reminder: Harry Maguire’s contract with Manchester United is coming to an end, and the defender already has a clear idea of where he could continue his career next.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal Transfer news Today, 16:49 Onana impresses! Trabzonspor wants to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent deal
Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United Football news Today, 14:46 Maguire stays! Defender close to extending contract with Manchester United
Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it Football news Today, 13:00 Ratcliffe has no intention of sacking Amorim, even if the Glazers demand it
Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami. Football news Today, 07:57 Loud comeback! Sergio Reguilon has agreed a contract with Inter Miami.
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United Football news Today, 02:37 Disappointment! Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Manchester United as soon as possible
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF Football news Yesterday, 06:02 Insane money! Real reveal the price tag for which they're ready to let Valverde go
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores