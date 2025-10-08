Good news. Lisandro Martínez is ready to return to training with Manchester United

The player is recovering well.

Manchester United’s start to the season has been marked by inconsistency, but there is finally some positive news for the Red Devils.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, central defender Lisandro Martínez is close to making a full recovery from injury. He is expected to rejoin team training right after the October international break.

Martínez suffered a knee injury at the beginning of 2025 and has not played for the Red Devils since. However, his recovery has gone smoothly, and he is now on track to make his long-awaited return to the pitch soon.

Recently, the Manchester United owner was also asked about the possibility of replacing the head coach. Ratcliffe stated that he has no plans to do so, even if the other owners — the Glazers — request it.

Reminder: Harry Maguire’s contract with Manchester United is coming to an end, and the defender already has a clear idea of where he could continue his career next.