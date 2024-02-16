RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Basketball news Golden State had contemplated trading LeBron. Currently, they are considering other NBA stars

Golden State had contemplated trading LeBron. Currently, they are considering other NBA stars

Basketball news Today, 12:43
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Golden State had contemplated trading LeBron. Currently, they are considering other NBA stars Photo: https://twitter.com/LegionHoops

Golden State had sought to trade the Los Angeles Lakers' leader, LeBron James, but he declined such an option, as reported by The Athletic.

It became known that the Warriors attempted to capitalize on the player's discontent; however, LeBron James promptly rejected the proposal. Nevertheless, it is reported that Golden State will continue negotiations with LeBron in the summer, while currently aiming to strengthen the forward position with another star player. Among the candidates, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), and Paul George (Clippers) are highlighted.

Golden State basketball player Stephen Curry set a new NBA record. In the match against the Clippers, Steph converted 9 out of 19 three-point attempts. Thus, he became the first basketball player in NBA history to make 7+ three-pointers in four consecutive games.

The NBA club Orlando retired the number 32, which was worn by Shaquille O'Neal. Shaquille became the first player in Orlando's history whose number was retired.

Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News Yesterday, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Yesterday, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Yesterday, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news 14 feb 2024, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024