Golden State had contemplated trading LeBron. Currently, they are considering other NBA stars

Golden State had sought to trade the Los Angeles Lakers' leader, LeBron James, but he declined such an option, as reported by The Athletic.

It became known that the Warriors attempted to capitalize on the player's discontent; however, LeBron James promptly rejected the proposal. Nevertheless, it is reported that Golden State will continue negotiations with LeBron in the summer, while currently aiming to strengthen the forward position with another star player. Among the candidates, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Kevin Durant (Phoenix), and Paul George (Clippers) are highlighted.

Golden State basketball player Stephen Curry set a new NBA record. In the match against the Clippers, Steph converted 9 out of 19 three-point attempts. Thus, he became the first basketball player in NBA history to make 7+ three-pointers in four consecutive games.

The NBA club Orlando retired the number 32, which was worn by Shaquille O'Neal. Shaquille became the first player in Orlando's history whose number was retired.