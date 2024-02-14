Orlando extracted Shaquille O'Neal's jersey from circulation

The NBA's Orlando Magic retired the 32nd jersey, worn by Shaquille O'Neal, as reported by ESPN.

O'Neal became the first player in Orlando's history to have his jersey retired. Additionally, the Magic became the third NBA team to retire O'Neal's number. In April 2013, the Lakers retired his 34th jersey. In December 2016, Miami retired his 32nd jersey.

"You know, there's an old saying: 'Never forget where you came from.' And this is where my professional career started. I've lived here most of my life. The fans here have always been hospitable. People have been very, very hospitable. I never thought this day would come," O'Neal said during the ceremony.

Shaquille O'Neal was drafted by the Orlando Magic as the first overall pick in the 1992 draft. In his debut season, he averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Thanks to this performance, he was named Rookie of the Year and became the first player since Michael Jordan to be selected for the NBA All-Star Game in his debut season.