Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record

Basketball news Today, 15:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Basketball player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has set another NBA record, as reported by StatMuse.

In the game against the Clippers, the player became the top scorer, scoring 41 points (15/31 shooting), grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out five assists. Additionally, in this game, Steph made 9/19 three-pointers. Thus, he became the first basketball player in NBA history to make 7+ three-pointers in four consecutive games.

Stephen Curry is an American professional basketball player who has been playing for the NBA's Golden State Warriors since 2009. He plays as a point guard. He was selected in the 2009 NBA Draft as the 7th overall pick. Furthermore, he is a 4-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) and a two-time NBA MVP (2015, 2016).

He is the all-time leader in three-pointers made in both regular season and playoffs in NBA history. He won the FIBA World Cup with Team USA in 2010 and 2014. Likewise, he is recognized by experts as one of the greatest basketball players and the greatest three-point shooter in history.

