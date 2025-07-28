Goalkeeper swap? Burnley eye Manchester City player

Burnley is bracing for the departure of their first-choice goalkeeper James Trafford, who is attracting serious interest from Manchester City. The Clarets have already started scouring the market for a potential replacement.

Details: According to Sky Sports, one of the options being considered is Manchester City’s current backup to Ederson, Stefan Ortega, with Burnley expressing early interest. The club has also weighed possible moves for Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka.

At the same time, Burnley has already secured one goalkeeper this transfer window—Max Weiss, who made a strong impression during pre-season matches.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that a deal between Manchester City and Burnley is in its final stages, and Trafford is set to officially become a City player soon. The transfer fee will amount to £40 million, with contract details to be announced later.