Goal shootout at Anfield. All goals and highlights Liverpool - Norwich - 5:2

In today's match in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Liverpool hosted Norwich City at Anfield, representing the Championship. The hosts attacked the 'Canaries' goal from the first minutes and quickly took the lead. However, Norwich was not willing to give up and soon equalized, but went into halftime trailing.

By the middle of the second half, Liverpool scored two more times, finally killing the intrigue. A beautiful long-range shot from Borja Sainz gave the guests hope, but Norwich ran out of time and strength. Instead, in injury time, Ryan Gravenberch scored the fifth goal for the hosts, fixing the final score at 5-2.

Today, the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has already taken place, after which the 'Reds' learned their next opponent. In the battle for a spot in the quarterfinals, Klopp's wards will face the winner of the Watford - Southampton pair.

