RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Liverpool dealt with Norwich in an exciting match and advanced to the next stage of the FA Cup

Liverpool dealt with Norwich in an exciting match and advanced to the next stage of the FA Cup

Football news Today, 11:26
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Liverpool dealt with Norwich in an exciting match and advanced to the next stage of the FA Cup Photo: twitter.com/LFC/ Author unknown

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, Liverpool hosted Norwich City at their home ground. Liverpool approached this match as the leader of the Premier League, while Norwich was fiercely competing for a spot in the Championship playoffs.

The match began with attacks from the hosts, and in the 16th minute, the scoring was opened. Curtis Jones headed in a cross from the flank. The guests surprisingly equalized just a couple of minutes later: after a corner kick, Benjamin Gibson leveled the score in the match. However, Norwich's joy was short-lived, as Darwin Nunez soon put the Reds back in front.

In the second half, the hosts continued to create dangerous moments in front of Norwich's goal, and efforts from Diogo Jota and Van Dijk extended the lead to a convincing margin. Norwich responded with a superb strike from Borchia Sains, and the final score on the scoreboard was set by Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool 5-2 Norwich

Goals: Jones 16, Nunez 28, Diogo Jota 53, Van Dijk 63, Gravenberch 90+5 — Gibson 22, Sains 69.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Norwich FA Cup England
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:59 "Spain has an extraordinary league". Tuchel hinted at working with a top La Liga club Basketball news Today, 10:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 10:31 Roma has reached an agreement on the transfer of Angelino Football news Today, 10:16 A former forward of Juventus and Bayern Munich has returned to his homeland Football news Today, 10:00 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal Football news Today, 09:54 Girona narrowly defeated Celta Vigo, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 09:08 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 09:04 Australia became the first quarter-finalist of the AFC Asian Cup 2023: easy victory over Indonesia Football news Today, 09:03 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal Football news Today, 09:01 VIDEO. The match in the English Cup was halted due to violence in the stands
Sport Predictions
Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024