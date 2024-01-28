Liverpool dealt with Norwich in an exciting match and advanced to the next stage of the FA Cup

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, Liverpool hosted Norwich City at their home ground. Liverpool approached this match as the leader of the Premier League, while Norwich was fiercely competing for a spot in the Championship playoffs.

The match began with attacks from the hosts, and in the 16th minute, the scoring was opened. Curtis Jones headed in a cross from the flank. The guests surprisingly equalized just a couple of minutes later: after a corner kick, Benjamin Gibson leveled the score in the match. However, Norwich's joy was short-lived, as Darwin Nunez soon put the Reds back in front.

In the second half, the hosts continued to create dangerous moments in front of Norwich's goal, and efforts from Diogo Jota and Van Dijk extended the lead to a convincing margin. Norwich responded with a superb strike from Borchia Sains, and the final score on the scoreboard was set by Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool 5-2 Norwich

Goals: Jones 16, Nunez 28, Diogo Jota 53, Van Dijk 63, Gravenberch 90+5 — Gibson 22, Sains 69.