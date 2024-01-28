An easy opponent for Man City. The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has taken place

Today, on January 28, the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup took place. The previous stage has not yet concluded, and all participants in the Round of 16 will be known on February 6, when replays for the fourth round will be held. Therefore, we have a preliminary lineup for now.

Among the interesting matchups, two matches featuring Premier League teams stand out: Wolverhampton will face Brighton, and Luton will host Manchester City. Another potential clash sees Nottingham and Manchester United meeting if they advance past their respective opponents (Bristol City and Newport, respectively).

Representing the sixth division, Maidstone will challenge the winner of the Sheffield Wednesday vs. Coventry City match.

The complete draw for the fifth round looks as follows:

Blackburn/Wrexham — Newcastle

Chelsea/Aston Villa — Leeds/Plymouth

Bournemouth — Leicester

Liverpool — Watford/Southampton

Bristol City/Nottingham Forest — Newport/Manchester United

Wolverhampton — Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry — Maidstone

Luton — Manchester City