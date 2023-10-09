Giroud in the Serie A team of the week at the goalkeeper position

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:45
Olivier Giroud has been named in the Serie A Team of the Week.

According to Serie A's version, the best goalkeeper of the eighth round was Milan's striker Olivier Giroud. Recall that in the 90+6th minute of the match between Genoa and Milan, Ekuban received an excellent pass and rushed forward. Maignan, Milan's goalkeeper, came out of the goal and, in a jump, cleared the ball with his head, but he inadvertently hit the head of the attacker, and the Genoa player fell to the ground.

The match continued for a while, but after consulting VAR, the referee stopped the game and began to review the footage. In the 90+7th minute, the match referee Marco Piccinini went to review the replay himself and returned after a minute to point to a penalty, practically from the edge of the penalty area. He then went to Milan's goalkeeper and showed him a straight red card for dangerous play.

At that moment, Stefano Pioli had already used all available substitutions, and someone from the outfield players had to defend Milan's goal. Olivier Giroud, as one of the most experienced players on the team, took on this responsibility.

