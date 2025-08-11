Girona to strengthen squad with experienced former Atlético player

After a turbulent 2024-2025 season that saw the team narrowly avoid relegation to the Segunda, Girona is taking an active approach in the transfer market, bolstering their squad with seasoned players.

Details: According to Marca, the Catalan club is set to sign former Atlético Madrid midfielder Axel Witsel. The Belgian was on the verge of joining Italian side Udinese, but ultimately, the midfielder pulled out of the deal at the last moment—a move Girona quickly capitalized on.

Girona still need to reinforce at left-back following Miguel Gutiérrez’s move to Napoli, as well as on the wing, up front, and perhaps with another midfielder. Much will depend on possible departures, with Miovski remaining the leading candidate to exit in order to free up space for a new striker—the club’s main investment target.

Reminder: Last season, Girona finished 16th in La Liga, edging out Leganés—who fell into the relegation zone—by just a single point.