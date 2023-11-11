Girona, thanks to a spirited victory over Rayo, remains the leader of La Liga

Today, on November 11, the 13th round match of the Spanish La Liga took place, where Rayo Vallecano hosted Girona.

The guests arrived in Madrid as unexpected leaders of the league table; however, the hosts managed to open the scoring. The goal was scored by Álvaro García, who took advantage of Isi Palazón's pass in the fifth minute of the match. Overall, Girona had more possession and created more chances. Therefore, Dovbyk's goal at the end of the first half looked quite logical.

In the second half, both teams continued to show intensive attacking football, but only the guests managed to score. In the 65th minute, the Brazilian Savio scored the winning goal.

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Girona

Goals: 1-0 Álvaro García 5', 1-1 Dovbyk 42', 1-2 Savio 65'.

After this match, Girona will remain in the first position in the La Liga table, while Rayo is currently in ninth place.

After the international break, Rayo will host Barcelona, and Girona will play against Athletic Bilbao.