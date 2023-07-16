RU RU
Girona player ready to pay for his own transfer to join Barcelona

Midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona is reportedly eager to join Barcelona, according to Marca.

According to the source, the player is willing to personally pay the release clause of €4.5 million to facilitate his transfer to the Catalan club. Romeu could potentially serve as a successor to Sergio Busquets, who left the club during the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old Romeu is a product of Barcelona's academy. He joined Girona in September 2022 from Southampton for a transfer fee of €5.5 million. He has made 34 appearances for Girona in all competitions, scoring two goals. Previously, he has played for Chelsea, Valencia, and Stuttgart. During his time at Barcelona, Romeu won the La Liga title in the 2010/2011 season and the Spanish Super Cup in 2010. He also achieved success with Chelsea, winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2011/2012 season, the FA Cup in the 2011/2012 season, and the UEFA Europa League in the 2012/2013 season.

In the previous season, Barcelona became the champions of Spain, securing their qualification for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League season.

