"Girona" can sign the Argentinean from "Manchester City"

Girona has shown interest in Manchester City midfielder Maximo Perone, according to journalist Bruno Gonzalez Garcia on Twitter.
The Spanish club is looking to loan the 20-year-old player during the summer transfer window. Both clubs are owned by the City Football Group, so a deal between them is likely.
Perone joined Manchester City from Velez Sarsfield in January 2023 for a transfer fee of 11 million euros. In the current season, he has played two matches for the English club, totaling 20 minutes on the field. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.
