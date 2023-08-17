RU RU header.en-ng header.en-ng
Girl of the day: Alessia Russo - probably the cutest player of the Women's World Cup

Girl of the day: Alessia Russo - probably the prettiest player of the Women's World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup is reaching its culminating phase. Merely two matches remain to be contested in the tournament: the battle for third place and the final. In the decisive duel, the destiny of the trophy will be contested between Spain and England: the clash is set for the 20th of August at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney.

Bookmakers deem the Spanish women as slight favorites in this encounter; nevertheless, the English women possess a substantial advantage: the 24-year-old beauty, Alessia Russo, who has netted three goals in the last four matches of the tournament.

Russo embarked on her football journey through the academies of Charlton and Chelsea. At the age of 19, she ventured to the United States and represented the University of South Carolina.

Subsequently, a return to the United Kingdom followed, accompanied by performances for the top clubs of England: Chelsea, Brighton, Manchester United and Arsenal. She has been donning the colors of Arsenal since the summer of 2023.

Alessia was called up to the England national team starting from the age of 15, progressing through the entire hierarchy of the national football system. Since 2020, she has been an integral part of the country's main squad.

Currently, she boasts 28 appearances for the England national team, with an impressive tally of 14 goals. If she continues to find the back of the net at this pace, the status of the top scorer in the history of the women's national team is well within reach: currently held by Ellen White, who scored 52 goals during her performances from 2010 to 2022. In 2022, Alessia clinched the victory in the European Championship on home soil, and now, just a year later, she might ascend to the position of a world champion as well.

