Gerrard: The Saudi Pro League will vie with the English Premier League

Steven Gerrard, the head coach of Al-Ettifaq, firmly believes that the Saudi Pro League has the potential to rival the main European championships.

«Saudi Arabia is a magnificent nation, and its people are remarkable. There will come a time when it competes with the English Premier League, and the world now knows that the Saudi league intends to contend with the leagues of other countries,» quoted Steven Gerrard by Saudi World Football.

It's worth noting that starting from 2023, the Saudi Pro League features stars of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Sadio Mané, Karim Benzema, and many others.