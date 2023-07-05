Gerrard prepares two top transfers for Al Ittifaq

The head coach of the Saudi club "Al-Ittifaq" Steven Gerrard continues to think about what players can strengthen the composition of his new team.

According to the source, in the near future the specialist intends to invite Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia.

According to the British press, Gerrard is also interested in Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Both players could be the first players that the English coach will try to attract to Al-Ittifaq.

Interestingly, Gerrard and Henderson played together at Liverpool. The Liverpool captain's current contract with the Merseysiders runs until the summer of 2024.

It is not yet known if Henderson, 33, is ready to move to the Middle East this summer. At the same time, the Gabonese striker will definitely consider the option, since Chelsea do not count on him.

Henderson made 35 Premier League appearances last season and provided two assists. At the same time, Aubameyang made 15 appearances for Chelsea and scored one goal.