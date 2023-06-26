Germany has chosen the best player and coach of the season

Eintracht forward Randal Kolo-Mouani was named the best player of the 2022/2023 season in the German championship in a Kicker survey.

Players of all teams of the local championship took part in it.

The Frenchman was supported by 24.2% of respondents.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund took second place with 17.5%, and Niklas Fullrug of Werder was third with 11.9%.

The best coach of the season was Urs Fischer of Union with 21.8% of the vote.