German league chief firmly opposes Bundesliga matches abroad

Takes a strong stance.

With recent trends in football seeing Super Cup matches played overseas, the idea has now extended to league fixtures, as seen in Spain and Italy. But in Germany, such a move is simply off the table.

Details: German Football League chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has taken a firm stand against holding Bundesliga matches abroad, stating that as long as he is in charge of the league, it will not happen.

Quote: "As long as I am here, responsible for the league, there will not be a single match abroad if we are talking about official competitions. Period. This is not up for interpretation. I think at UEFA, decisions are made by more people. But as far as UEFA is concerned, my opinion is quite clear," Watzke said, as quoted by Reuters.

Reminder: UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has expressed a similar position, but he criticized the idea of hosting league matches outside Europe.