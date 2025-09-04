RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news German league chief firmly opposes Bundesliga matches abroad

German league chief firmly opposes Bundesliga matches abroad

Takes a strong stance.
Football news Today, 06:42
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
German league chief firmly opposes Bundesliga matches abroad Getty Images

With recent trends in football seeing Super Cup matches played overseas, the idea has now extended to league fixtures, as seen in Spain and Italy. But in Germany, such a move is simply off the table.

Details: German Football League chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has taken a firm stand against holding Bundesliga matches abroad, stating that as long as he is in charge of the league, it will not happen.

Quote: "As long as I am here, responsible for the league, there will not be a single match abroad if we are talking about official competitions. Period. This is not up for interpretation. I think at UEFA, decisions are made by more people. But as far as UEFA is concerned, my opinion is quite clear," Watzke said, as quoted by Reuters.

Reminder: UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has expressed a similar position, but he criticized the idea of hosting league matches outside Europe.

Related teams and leagues
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Tournament News
Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea Football news 30 aug 2025, 11:55 Deal collapsed! Nicolas Jackson returns to Chelsea
Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management Football news 30 aug 2025, 09:27 Is the seat shaking? Ten Hag risks losing the trust of Bayer's management
Cologne head coach Lukasz Kwasniok Football news 25 aug 2025, 14:57 Cologne head coach Lukas Kwasniok takes the field against Mainz wearing his team's match jersey
Sven Mislintat Football news 25 aug 2025, 13:33 End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund
Gob Bellingham and his mum Football news 25 aug 2025, 09:39 Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents
Bundesliga logo Football news 22 aug 2025, 03:57 Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2025/26 German Bundesliga season
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores