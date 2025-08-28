Ceferin does not consider holding European league matches outside the continent a good idea

There will be no resistance for now.

The idea of staging European league matches beyond Europe's borders has recently sparked heated debate even at the level of the European Commission. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has now weighed in on the issue.

Details: The head of European football stressed that fans should have the opportunity to watch their teams play at home—a prospect that's difficult to realize in Australia or the United States. However, Ceferin noted that if such matches are rare exceptions, he personally has no objections.

Quote: "European teams should play in Europe. We will also discuss this with FIFA and all the federations, because I don't think it's a good idea. If it's an exception—fine, if there's a reason—fine. We're not happy about it, but as far as we've checked legally, we have little recourse if the federations give their approval—and both the Spanish and Italian federations have agreed. But in principle, European teams should play in Europe, because the fans who support them live in Europe. It's a long-standing tradition. Football should be played in Europe, and fans should have the chance to watch matches at home. They can't travel to Australia or the USA just to see their teams," Ceferin told Politico in an interview.

Reminder: This concerns the Barcelona vs. Villarreal and Milan vs. Como fixtures. Their potential staging in the USA and Australia, respectively, requires approval from the UEFA Executive Committee, which is set to convene on September 11 in Tirana, Albania.