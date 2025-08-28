EU commissioner calls Barcelona vs Villarreal match in the US a 'betrayal'

The idea didn't sit well.

After Super Cup matches from various countries have been played abroad, European leagues are now considering taking some of their championship games to other nations. However, this idea has not been warmly received by European officials.

Details: EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef, reacting to news about a possible Serie A match between Milan and Como being held in Australia and the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal set for the US, branded such moves as a "betrayal" of European fans.

Quote: "I am deeply disappointed by the initiatives to stage national championship matches outside of Europe. For me, it's clear: European competitions must take place in Europe. European football should remain in Europe. I believe clubs owe their success to their loyal fans and local communities... Taking matches abroad isn't innovation, it's betrayal," Micallef wrote on his X account.

Meanwhile, a response to the commissioner came from Serie A, which called it absurd to label a single overseas match out of 380 games in a season as betrayal.