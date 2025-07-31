Garnacho set his sights on Chelsea move

After a fallout with Ruben Amorim at the end of last season, Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Manchester United seemed all but sealed. But the Argentine has already made up his mind about where he wants to continue his career.

Details: According to the Daily Mirror, Garnacho has made it clear that he wants to join London’s Chelsea. This desire stands regardless of whether Nicolas Jackson heads the other way, as recent reports suggest a player swap could still be on the table.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Garnacho prefers to stay in the Premier League and play in the Champions League, after being given the green light to leave Manchester United in search of a new club. Last season, Garnacho scored six goals and provided two assists in 36 Premier League appearances.