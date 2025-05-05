Gabigol Strengthens Bond With Jardim as He Rises at Cruzeiro

Gabriel Barbosa, widely known as Gabigol, is enjoying a key moment at Cruzeiro—both on and off the pitch. After scoring a dramatic winner against his former club Flamengo in a 2–1 victory, the striker praised his relationship with coach Leonardo Jardim, calling it “one of the best” he’s had in his career.

According to Itatiaia, Gabigol told Cazé TV that he often chats with Jardim and that they even share a mutual friend: Jorge Jesus, his former coach during Flamengo’s legendary 2019 season. “We talk a lot, sometimes even on FaceTime with Jorge,” he said.

Although initially relegated to the bench as Jardim favored a more physical and competitive lineup, Gabigol respected the decision. Rather than complain, he has used his opportunities to make an impact, as he did with his late goal on Sunday.

Now with eight goals and one assist in 16 matches, Gabigol is steadily becoming a key figure at Cruzeiro, winning over the fans and proving his value in a team aiming for consistency and success.