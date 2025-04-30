Fully focused. Cristiano Ronaldo showcases preparations for the AFC Champions League semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo, together with Al-Nassr, is gearing up for the upcoming crucial match—the AFC Champions League semi-final against Japanese side Kawasaki. The superstar shared several training shots on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted a series of photos from the training session, captioning them “Full focus,” making it clear that his attention is entirely on the upcoming fixture.

It’s worth noting that Al-Nassr is set to face Kawasaki tonight in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, the other semi-final, played yesterday, featured fellow Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli Jeddah, with the latter celebrating a hard-fought victory.

Let’s recall that Cristiano Ronaldo continues his relentless pursuit of an extraordinary milestone—1,000 career goals. In the AFC Champions League quarter-final against Yokohama Mariners, the Portuguese legend moved closer to this mark by netting his 936th career goal.

Additionally, this season Ronaldo has featured in 37 matches across all competitions, tallying 33 goals and providing 4 assists.