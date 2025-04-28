Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals

The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo helped his team Al-Nassr secure a spot in the semifinal stage of the AFC Champions League. The Portuguese star reacted to this achievement by posting on his Instagram page.

The footballer shared a photo from the match, captioned it with the words “Semifinals, here we come!!” and added a fire emoji. This is how Cristiano expressed his joy over the significant victory.

It is worth noting that Al-Nassr confidently defeated Japan's Yokohama Marinos in the tournament's quarterfinals with a score of 1-4. Ronaldo contributed by scoring one of the goals, netting the third for his team.

The victory secured the Saudis a place in the AFC Champions League semifinals, where they will face another Japanese club, Kawasaki. The Japanese team overcame Qatar's Al-Sadd in their quarterfinal match, winning in overtime with a score of 3-2.

It should be noted that the second semifinal of the tournament will feature two Saudi clubs, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli Jeddah. Thus, a Saudi team is guaranteed to play in the finals, and a national showdown is entirely possible, as Al-Nassr is fully capable of defeating Kawasaki.