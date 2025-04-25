Fulham star Alex Iwobi makes his choice between African music icons Wizkid and Burna Boy

Fulham footballer Alex Iwobi appeared on Capital Xtra for an interview where he tackled some tricky questions, one of which was choosing between two of Africa's biggest music icons, Wizkid and Burna Boy. The Nigerian was asked who he would prefer to collaborate with.

After a prolonged pause, Iwobi eventually chose Burna Boy. This choice surprised many, given Wizkid's global fame and collaborations with popular artists.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy continues to gain international recognition and popularity with his afro-fusion style. His music brilliantly blends afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and American rap, making him an influential figure in contemporary African music.

It's worth noting that Alex Iwobi himself is known for his musical endeavors. The footballer recently recorded the track Hop Out in collaboration with Nigerian rapper ODUMODUBLVCK and British rapper Ramz. Prior to this, the Fulham and Nigeria national team player also released several other music tracks.