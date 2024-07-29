Fulham break their transfer record to sign Arsenal midfielder

Fulham, which has been relatively inactive in the transfer market this summer, is set to announce a major signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cottagers have agreed on the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Here we go!

Fulham will pay €32 million for Smith Rowe, with an additional €8 million potentially coming in bonuses. This will make Smith Rowe the most expensive player in Fulham's history.

The previous record was held by Jean-Michel Seri, for whom Fulham paid Nice €30 million in the summer of 2018.

Last season, the 24-year-old midfielder had limited appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League, featuring in only 13 matches and providing 2 assists. Overall, Smith Rowe has made 115 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists.