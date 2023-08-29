Fulham announces signing of Belgian defender

The press service of "Fulham" has officially announced on their website the transfer of defender Timothy Castagne from "Leicester City" and the Belgium national team.

The London club paid €13 million for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros due to bonuses. Castagne has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. The agreement includes an option for the possibility of extending the contract for another year. The Belgian will play for "Fulham" wearing the number 21 jersey.

The 27-year-old Castagne had been playing for "Leicester City" since September 2020. He joined the English club from Italian side "Atalanta." The transfer fee amounted to €20.9 million. He has played a total of 112 matches for "Leicester City" in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. As a part of the club, he became the winner of the FA Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

Castagne has been representing the Belgium national team since 2018. He has played a total of 33 matches for the Belgian national team in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists, while also receiving three yellow cards.