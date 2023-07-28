Fulham announce signing of talented Ajax defender

The press office of London's "Fulham" has announced on their official website the signing of defender Calvin Bassey from Amsterdam's "Ajax" and the Nigerian national team.

The English club has paid €22.5 million for the player, and this amount may increase further with additional bonuses. The Nigerian player has signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2027.

Bassey, aged 23, has been playing for "Ajax" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the Dutch club from Scottish club "Glasgow Rangers" for a transfer fee of €23 million. He has played a total of 39 matches for the Amsterdam-based club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing five assists. Bassey won the Scottish Cup during the 2021/2022 season with "Glasgow Rangers."

Since 2022, Bassey has been representing the Nigerian national team, where he has played 10 matches, not scoring any goals but providing one assist and receiving one yellow card.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Fulham" finished in the 10th position in the English Premier League standings.