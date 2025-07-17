“Fulfilled a dream.” Vázquez bids a heartfelt farewell to Real Madrid
Today, after 18 years of dedication, Lucas Vázquez is leaving Real Madrid. Naturally, this decision weighs heavily on him.
Details: At the farewell ceremony, Vázquez stated that he came to Real Madrid with a dream—and he made it come true. Still, he hopes to return to the ranks of Los Blancos someday.
Quote: “I came here with a dream—and I fulfilled it. Above all, I was happy. I always tried to give everything I had, and I felt valued and loved. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank president Florentino Pérez—you always showed me warmth, and I will forever be proud of that.
I leave with a light heart and a clear conscience—I have fulfilled the dream of my entire life. And I did it at the greatest club in the world. But this is not goodbye, it’s ‘see you soon,’ because I was happy here, because I am happy here, because here, I have always been a Real Madrid youth product.”