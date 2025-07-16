Official: Real announce the departure of Lucas Vázquez

For a long 18 years, midfielder Lucas Vázquez was part of Real Madrid, but the era has come to an end.

Details: Tomorrow, July 17 at 13:00 Central European Time, the Whites’ training ground will host a ceremonial farewell for Vázquez. Club president Florentino Pérez will participate in the event. The club thanked the player for his impact on the team and wished him success in his future endeavors.

See also: Modrić officially unveiled as a Milan player

Quote: “Vázquez is a model of Real Madrid’s values, which made him one of the most beloved players among our fans. His presence embodies hard work, perseverance, humility, and a winning spirit — qualities essential for success in this shirt.

He leaves with the love and recognition of the entire Madridista community. Real Madrid was, is, and always will be his home,” read Pérez’s words in the club’s official statement.

Reminder: Since making his first-team debut, Vázquez has played 402 matches for the senior squad over 10 seasons, during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. His trophy cabinet boasts five Champions League titles, four La Liga triumphs, and a Copa del Rey.