Modrić officially unveiled as a Milan player

Milan announced the signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić earlier today, as the Croatian star arrived in the heart of Lombardy. The club’s media team wasted no time preparing a full presentation for Modrić, who has now officially joined the squad.

Details: As previously reported, Modrić has signed a one-year contract with Milan, with a secret option for an additional year. The Croatian maestro will wear the number 14 shirt at San Siro.

Reminder: Modrić holds the record for most appearances with the Croatian national team (188). He’s the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, a six-time Champions League champion, and the most decorated player in Real Madrid’s storied history.

Earlier, the Croatian addressed Milan fans and expressed his delight at being here and starting a new chapter of his career with the Rossoneri.