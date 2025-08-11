Fuelling rumors of romance with Yamal. Nicki Nicole spotted at Barcelona vs Como match

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal is reportedly sparking a romance with Argentine rap sensation Nicki Nicole, who was previously linked to Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez. The swirling rumors about their relationship gained momentum after Nicole was spotted in the stands during Barcelona’s clash with Como.

Nicki Nicole was photographed at the Estadi Johan Cruyff stands, proudly wearing the jersey of her rumored boyfriend. This latest development adds even more weight to speculation that the young pair have started dating.

Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole is at the Joan Gamper wearing Lamine Yamal’s shirt.



Lamine was also seen to have Nicki Nicole as wallpaper on his iPhone. 👀 pic.twitter.com/akWvjwLoeX — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 10, 2025

The first whispers of their romance came from Spanish YouTuber Javier de Hoyos, who claimed through reliable sources that Yamal was recently seen kissing Nicole in a nightclub. She was also present at the footballer’s 18th birthday celebration.

📸 - Lamine Yamal's rumoured girlfriend Nicki Nicole watching Lamine today from the stands. pic.twitter.com/9Hbr3BPSkY — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 10, 2025

On top of that, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Lamine has a photo of Nicole as his phone’s wallpaper.

It’s worth noting that Nicki Nicole is set to turn 25 this August, making her a full seven years older than her rumored beau!