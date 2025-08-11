RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fuelling rumors of romance with Yamal. Nicki Nicole spotted at Barcelona vs Como match

She was in the stands sporting Lamine's jersey
Lifestyle Today, 09:00
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Niсki Nicole and Lamin Yamal Photo: https://www.instagram.com/radiosudamericana / Author unknown

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal is reportedly sparking a romance with Argentine rap sensation Nicki Nicole, who was previously linked to Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez. The swirling rumors about their relationship gained momentum after Nicole was spotted in the stands during Barcelona’s clash with Como.

Nicki Nicole was photographed at the Estadi Johan Cruyff stands, proudly wearing the jersey of her rumored boyfriend. This latest development adds even more weight to speculation that the young pair have started dating.

The first whispers of their romance came from Spanish YouTuber Javier de Hoyos, who claimed through reliable sources that Yamal was recently seen kissing Nicole in a nightclub. She was also present at the footballer’s 18th birthday celebration.

On top of that, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Lamine has a photo of Nicole as his phone’s wallpaper.

It’s worth noting that Nicki Nicole is set to turn 25 this August, making her a full seven years older than her rumored beau!

