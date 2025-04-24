From 'Superlíder' to Champion: León Was the Last to Defy the Liga MX Curse

Being the top team in Liga MX’s regular season has rarely led to a championship. Since the introduction of short tournaments in 1996, the so-called "superlíder" has often fallen short in the playoffs. The format tends to reward timing over consistency, making it difficult for the regular season’s best to finish the job.

The last team to defy this pattern was Club León in the Guardianes 2020 tournament. Under head coach Ignacio Ambriz, León dominated from start to finish, ending the regular season with 40 points from 12 wins, 4 draws, and just one defeat. The team’s success was built on balance: a disciplined defense featuring William Tesillo and a creative attack led by Luis Montes, Ángel Mena, and Jean Meneses.

León carried that form into the playoffs. They brushed aside Puebla in the quarterfinals, outclassed Chivas in the semis, and beat Pumas 3-1 on aggregate in the final. It was a complete campaign and a rare case in Mexican football where the most consistent team ended up lifting the trophy.

Since then, many regular-season leaders have stumbled in the knockout rounds, underlining the challenges of maintaining momentum and composure through the unpredictable liguilla. León proved it’s possible to go all the way with discipline, style, and leadership—but the question remains: when will we see the next superlíder complete the perfect season?