From Juventus to the Premier League. Douglas Luiz joins Nottingham Forest

A new challenge for the player.
Football news Today, 11:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Douglas Luiz has decided to change both his club and league, continuing his career in the English Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian midfielder will continue his journey with the Tricky Trees. The transfer fee is set at 30 million. If everything goes according to plan, he will travel to the UK on Wednesday, August 20, provided all paperwork is exchanged in time. His medical examination is expected to take place on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest hosted Brentford in the opening round of the English Premier League on their home turf. The match ended in a 3-1 victory for the hosts, with Chris Wood netting a brace.

The 33-year-old striker has now scored 11 goals in the 2025 Premier League calendar year, matching Alexander Isak of Newcastle and trailing only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (13).

Reminder: Last season, Douglas Luiz made 27 appearances for Juventus but did not contribute any goals or assists.

